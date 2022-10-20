A good week for Bob van Dijk

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Bob van Dijk, unlike others we could mention, knows what’s good for business: get out of Russia. Since the invasion of Ukraine, the CEO of Prosus has been looking to quit the invader’s neighbourhood. This week he found Kismet Capital Group, a bunch of Russian privateers, who, like Prosus, have interests in technology. Van Dijk offloaded his group’s Russian classified ads website, Avito (the biggest in the world, with 47-million users), to Kismet for about R45bn, which means Prosus came away fairly unscathed. Certainly better than being burnt by some metaphorical Himars rocket, as happened to Nissan and Danone.
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg will be familiar with an old SA vocation, gatkruiper. It neatly describes why he gave R500,000 to let Jacob Zuma pursue a private prosecution against two people who were just doing their jobs. Liebenberg also delivered two head of cattle recently to the Nkandla kraal. Now it emerges that Zuma’s latest benefactor is just an old SA racist who dropped the K-bomb all over a speech. Not that this would worry the Pietermaritzburg high court’s newest prosecutor. What’s racism between schemers when there’s half-a-mill on the table.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A good week for Bob van Dijk
The Prosus CEO has sold the Avito ads website to Russian buyers
Bob van Dijk, unlike others we could mention, knows what’s good for business: get out of Russia. Since the invasion of Ukraine, the CEO of Prosus has been looking to quit the invader’s neighbourhood. This week he found Kismet Capital Group, a bunch of Russian privateers, who, like Prosus, have interests in technology. Van Dijk offloaded his group’s Russian classified ads website, Avito (the biggest in the world, with 47-million users), to Kismet for about R45bn, which means Prosus came away fairly unscathed. Certainly better than being burnt by some metaphorical Himars rocket, as happened to Nissan and Danone.
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg will be familiar with an old SA vocation, gatkruiper. It neatly describes why he gave R500,000 to let Jacob Zuma pursue a private prosecution against two people who were just doing their jobs. Liebenberg also delivered two head of cattle recently to the Nkandla kraal. Now it emerges that Zuma’s latest benefactor is just an old SA racist who dropped the K-bomb all over a speech. Not that this would worry the Pietermaritzburg high court’s newest prosecutor. What’s racism between schemers when there’s half-a-mill on the table.
Hanekom slams alleged racist rant by Zuma backer Liebenberg
Why Bob van Dijk is flogging his Naspers shares
Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma
Bob van Dijk’s R229m Naspers windfall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.