A good week for Mediclinic CEO Ronnie van der Merwe

A good week for Ronnie van der Merwe
Mediclinic International shareholders can’t believe their luck: a 33.2% return in rands in just over six weeks. It’s all thanks to Ronnie van der Merwe, CEO of the private hospital chain, and his board for holding firm against a Remgro/Mediterranean Shipping Co takeover assault. The suitors had to serenade three times, in increasingly sweeter pitches, before the target yielded. Last week, Mediclinic’s board proposed that shareholders accept the revised offer of £5.04 a share (R101.72 at the time of writing). Nicely done.
A bad week for Jacques Nienaber
What rugby coach sends out a Second XV to take on a First XV? Answer: Jacques Nienaber. The coach had all sorts of excuses after his team became the first Springboks to lose to Wales on home ground. There was planning for the future, grooming new talent and such like — none of it convincing. The coach had better step up on Saturday in Cape Town, with a decent team and a better plan. Or else rugby fans will want the water boy to return to the job.
