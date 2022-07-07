A bad week for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Bad week

In what amounts to the biggest non-shock of the week, Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla revealed her naked racism when she tweeted a picture comparing former public protector Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla. Her disdain for the former public protector stems from the fact that Madonsela exposed her father’s role in state capture. Zuma-Sambudla has little claim to fame other than the vitriol she spews in defence of her father. Believed to be an instigator of the July violence, she continues to use Twitter to show exactly why this family should never have been allowed anywhere near the Union Buildings.