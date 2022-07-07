A bad week for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
Good week
Fikile Mbalula, the clown prince of ANC politics, just occasionally gets something right, rather like a broken clock being correct twice a day. So his view that Jacob Zuma should withdraw from ANC politics and structures is, alarmingly, right on the money. Mbalula, in a rare moment of clarity, said Zuma has been charged with a crime and should therefore be subjected to the ANC’s step-aside rule. He expressed confusion about why the party is turning a blind eye to Zuma’s criminal charges. We are also confused.
Bad week
In what amounts to the biggest non-shock of the week, Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla revealed her naked racism when she tweeted a picture comparing former public protector Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla. Her disdain for the former public protector stems from the fact that Madonsela exposed her father’s role in state capture. Zuma-Sambudla has little claim to fame other than the vitriol she spews in defence of her father. Believed to be an instigator of the July violence, she continues to use Twitter to show exactly why this family should never have been allowed anywhere near the Union Buildings.
