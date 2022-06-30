A good week for SIU head Andy Mothibi

Bad week

On the scale of right-wing regression, it takes a lot to top the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. But justice Clarence Thomas has done his level best. Not content to simply strip women of their constitutional right to abortion, he’s also suggested that three other landmark decisions be revisited. These “demonstrably erroneous” rulings protect same-sex intimate relations and marriage, and married couples’ right to contraception. It’s a sad day when the institutions that ultimately safeguard the autonomy of citizens set out to actively dismantle those protections. Welcome to America, the land of the formerly free.