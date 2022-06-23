A bad week for Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

Bad week

When South Africans take responsibility for their communities, as politicians so often urge them to, the last thing they expect are officious metro cops halting them in their tracks. Yet this is exactly what happened this week at The Wilds in Joburg, where the long arm of the law arrived to lean on the volunteers who have turned it into an urban oasis — entirely funded by community donations. The city accuses the volunteers — who were building wheelchair-accessible paths — of failing to comply with regulations. But, tweeted artist James Delaney, who has led the revival of the park: “We did our best, submitting exactly what was requested. We are up against an insurmountable mountain of red tape.” If Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse wants to get residents on board, this is exactly the wrong way to do it.