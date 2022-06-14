Companies / Financial Services Remgro looking for equal partnership in possible Mediclinic buyout CEO Jannie Durand implied that the investment holding company is looking to take its stake in Mediclinic to 50% from its current 44.6% B L Premium

Remgro, the investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, says it is looking for a 50-50 partnership in a possible buyout and delisting of its largest asset, Mediclinic.

At investor-day presentation on Tuesday, CEO Jannie Durand fielded a spate of questions over Mediclinic, and while he said the information he could provide was limited, the group was looking for an equal partnership — implying that Remgro is looking to take its stake in Mediclinic to 50% from its current 44.6%...