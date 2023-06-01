The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R15.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set on a stand of more than 2,400m², this home is in the Mount Edgecombe golf estate. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a self-contained one-bedroom garden cottage. The well-equipped chef’s kitchen, lounge and dining area flow onto an enclosed veranda and bar area, and there is a lush garden and a pool.
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R13.25m
WHO: Seeff
This three-storey house is in a quiet, sheltered cul-de-sac. It has four en suite bedrooms, of which one can be used as a flatlet or a work-from-home studio. Other features are a pool, garaging for three cars, a 15,000l rainwater tank and a security system that includes roller shutters and security cameras.
WHERE: Bantry Bay
PRICE: R75m
WHO: Seeff
Perched high on the slopes of the mountain in De Wet Road with sea views, this house is on four levels and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four lounges, a gym and a wine cellar. The open-plan living areas flow onto a large outside entertainment area. There are two pools and ample parking, including a rotating garage.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: House in Bantry Bay with a rotating garage
It has four levels and is built on the slopes of a mountain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.