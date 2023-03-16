News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water

Apartments and villas have their own shopping centre and direct access to the beach

16 March 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Mauritius

PRICE: From $135,000

WHO: Park Lane Properties 

The Cap Marina development at Cap Malheureux on the north coast of Mauritius has a mix of apartments and stand-alone villas. The eco-friendly development is surrounded by a 2km freshwater canal and has its own shopping centre, restaurants and sports facilities, as well as direct access to the main beach. Buyers qualify for residency. 

WHERE: Woodstock, Cape Town

PRICE: R915,000-R1.15m

WHO: Seeff Property Group 

The Hub in trendy Woodstock consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments aimed at buy-to-let investors and owner occupiers. The units offer an existing rental revenue stream, having pre-vetted tenants and lease agreements in place, with a net yield of about 7%. No  upfront costs or transfer duties are payable. 

WHERE: Tokai, Cape Town

PRICE: R31.05m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty 

This new home with wood, stone, steel and glass design elements is one of only 10 properties in Steenberg Green boutique estate, close to the Constantia vineyards. It has four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, a study and multiple reception rooms that flow onto a patio, a pool and an indigenous garden with mountain views.

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room

It also features a back-up power facility and a chef's kitchen
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities

The double-storey property features stables, paddocks and a groom's cottage
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett

Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea
4 weeks ago
