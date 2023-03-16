Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
WHERE: Mauritius
PRICE: From $135,000
WHO: Park Lane Properties
The Cap Marina development at Cap Malheureux on the north coast of Mauritius has a mix of apartments and stand-alone villas. The eco-friendly development is surrounded by a 2km freshwater canal and has its own shopping centre, restaurants and sports facilities, as well as direct access to the main beach. Buyers qualify for residency.
WHERE: Woodstock, Cape Town
PRICE: R915,000-R1.15m
WHO: Seeff Property Group
The Hub in trendy Woodstock consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments aimed at buy-to-let investors and owner occupiers. The units offer an existing rental revenue stream, having pre-vetted tenants and lease agreements in place, with a net yield of about 7%. No upfront costs or transfer duties are payable.
WHERE: Tokai, Cape Town
PRICE: R31.05m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This new home with wood, stone, steel and glass design elements is one of only 10 properties in Steenberg Green boutique estate, close to the Constantia vineyards. It has four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, a study and multiple reception rooms that flow onto a patio, a pool and an indigenous garden with mountain views.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water
Apartments and villas have their own shopping centre and direct access to the beach
