HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach

There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple open-plan living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen leading to a large terrace and rim-flow pool

13 April 2023 - 05:00
Clifton, Cape Town
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R119m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This duplex apartment in San Michele on Clifton’s First Beach spans 540m². There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple open-plan living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen leading to a large terrace and rim-flow pool. Other features include a pyjama lounge, study, staff accommodation, laundry and five parking bays.

Camps Bay, Cape Town
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R85m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This triple-storey house in Woodford Avenue has living areas, four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large outdoor deck, pool and bar with ocean views. Other features include a cinema room, sauna, staff quarters and garaging for three cars. The house comes with an art collection and Italian-imported furniture from brands such as Flexform, Paola Lenti, B&B Italia and Giorgetti.

Sandhurst, Joburg
WHERE: Sandhurst, Joburg

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

With 1,300m² under roof on a stand of about 4,000m², this Julian Katz-designed home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, formal and informal reception areas, a laundry and a study. Entertainment features include a cinema room, games room, gym room with sauna and changeroom, patio, pool, and braai and bar area.

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m

There are multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard

The off-the-grid retreat also features a floating yoga and meditation temple
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water

Apartments and villas have their own shopping centre and direct access to the beach
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
