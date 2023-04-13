Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R119m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This duplex apartment in San Michele on Clifton’s First Beach spans 540m². There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple open-plan living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen leading to a large terrace and rim-flow pool. Other features include a pyjama lounge, study, staff accommodation, laundry and five parking bays.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R85m
This triple-storey house in Woodford Avenue has living areas, four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large outdoor deck, pool and bar with ocean views. Other features include a cinema room, sauna, staff quarters and garaging for three cars. The house comes with an art collection and Italian-imported furniture from brands such as Flexform, Paola Lenti, B&B Italia and Giorgetti.
WHERE: Sandhurst, Joburg
PRICE: R35m
With 1,300m² under roof on a stand of about 4,000m², this Julian Katz-designed home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, formal and informal reception areas, a laundry and a study. Entertainment features include a cinema room, games room, gym room with sauna and changeroom, patio, pool, and braai and bar area.
HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach
There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple open-plan living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen leading to a large terrace and rim-flow pool
