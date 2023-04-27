Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Where: Calitzdorp, Klein Karoo
Price: R15.9m
Who: Perfect Hideaways Invest
Danielskraal Farm, a working sheep, cattle and lucerne farm on about 2,200ha at the foot of the Rooiberg Mountains, also operates as a holiday retreat/guesthouse. The main farmhouse, built in 1836, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious living area and stoep overlooking a pool and fire pit. There are two cottages. The farm has a borehole and dam.
Where: Hyde Park, Joburg
Price: R26m
Who: Pam Golding Properties
This contemporary architect-designed home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The patio has two seating areas overlooking a pool and garden. There is a guest bedroom suite that has its own entrance. The house has solar panels, a generator, music system, gym, cricket pitch and staff accommodation.
Where: Sandhurst, Joburg
Price: R40m
The house is on 4,500m² in a 24-hour guarded, boomed enclosure. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an outdoor entertainment area overlooking a verdant garden and pool. Other features include a study with a separate entrance, his and hers dressing rooms, two staff rooms, borehole and generator.
HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m
The sheep, cattle and lucerne farm at the foot of the Rooiberg Mountains also operates as a holiday retreat
