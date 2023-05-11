News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool

This large property spans three plots in Mount Edgecombe Country Estate and is priced at R45m

11 May 2023 - 05:00
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Where: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

Price: R45m

Who: Pam Golding Properties

This large family home in Mount Edgecombe Country Estate spans three plots with views over Pani dam and the golf course. There are five en suite bedrooms, one of them a self-contained flatlet. There are various living and entertainment areas, a study, wraparound veranda, rim-flow pool, deck area, wine cellar and whisky room.

Newlands, Cape Town
Newlands, Cape Town

Where: Newlands, Cape Town

Price: R9.95m

Who: Seeff

This north-facing home on a large plot has spectacular mountain views in Fernwood. It is within walking distance of the Liesbeek River and has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, various living rooms that flow to a lush garden and a pool. There is a double garage with extra parking and staff accommodation.  

Stellenbosch, Western Cape
Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Where: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Price: R24.75m

Who: Seeff 

This Scandinavian-inspired home next to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve has four en suite bedrooms and a one-bedroom flat with its own entrance and parking. The house has double-volume living areas that flow to a patio and pool. It also has an underground wine cellar, battery and inverter system, and water tanks.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.