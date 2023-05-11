Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Where: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Price: R45m
Who: Pam Golding Properties
This large family home in Mount Edgecombe Country Estate spans three plots with views over Pani dam and the golf course. There are five en suite bedrooms, one of them a self-contained flatlet. There are various living and entertainment areas, a study, wraparound veranda, rim-flow pool, deck area, wine cellar and whisky room.
Where: Newlands, Cape Town
Price: R9.95m
Who: Seeff
This north-facing home on a large plot has spectacular mountain views in Fernwood. It is within walking distance of the Liesbeek River and has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, various living rooms that flow to a lush garden and a pool. There is a double garage with extra parking and staff accommodation.
Where: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
Price: R24.75m
Who: Seeff
This Scandinavian-inspired home next to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve has four en suite bedrooms and a one-bedroom flat with its own entrance and parking. The house has double-volume living areas that flow to a patio and pool. It also has an underground wine cellar, battery and inverter system, and water tanks.
HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool
This large property spans three plots in Mount Edgecombe Country Estate and is priced at R45m
