The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R8.25m
WHO: Seeff
This recently refurbished family home offers plenty of space with five en suite bedrooms as well as a guest suite and separate flat with its own braai area. There are multiple living areas that flow to an outside entertainment area and pool. Extras include staff quarters, borehole and water tank.
WHERE: Brooklyn, Pretoria
PRICE: R3.799m
Set in a secure area in Brooklyn village, this house has four bedrooms as well as a separate teenage pad/flatlet. There is also an en suite office that can be used as an additional bedroom. Open-plan living areas and a large kitchen flow to a patio and lush garden to the one side and herb garden on the other.
WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town
PRICE: R15m
This Cape Dutch cottage has stunning views over the city bowl. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and a loft bedroom and office space upstairs. The living area flows to a wraparound terrace, entertainment area and pool. Other features include wooden floors and sash windows throughout.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m
The recently refurbished family home in one of Pretoria’s most sought-after suburbs offers plenty of space
WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R8.25m
WHO: Seeff
This recently refurbished family home offers plenty of space with five en suite bedrooms as well as a guest suite and separate flat with its own braai area. There are multiple living areas that flow to an outside entertainment area and pool. Extras include staff quarters, borehole and water tank.
WHERE: Brooklyn, Pretoria
PRICE: R3.799m
WHO: Seeff
Set in a secure area in Brooklyn village, this house has four bedrooms as well as a separate teenage pad/flatlet. There is also an en suite office that can be used as an additional bedroom. Open-plan living areas and a large kitchen flow to a patio and lush garden to the one side and herb garden on the other.
WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town
PRICE: R15m
WHO: Seeff
This Cape Dutch cottage has stunning views over the city bowl. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and a loft bedroom and office space upstairs. The living area flows to a wraparound terrace, entertainment area and pool. Other features include wooden floors and sash windows throughout.
ALSO READ:
HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool
HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m
HOT PROPERTY: Constantia home has own showjumping arena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m
HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard
HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water
HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room
HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.