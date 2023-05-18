News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

The recently refurbished family home in one of Pretoria’s most sought-after suburbs offers plenty of space

18 May 2023 - 05:00
Waterkloof, Pretoria
Waterkloof, Pretoria

WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R8.25m

WHO: Seeff

This recently refurbished family home offers plenty of space with five en suite bedrooms as well as a guest suite and separate flat with its own braai area. There are multiple living areas that flow to an outside entertainment area and pool. Extras include staff quarters, borehole and water tank. 

Brooklyn, Pretoria
Brooklyn, Pretoria

WHERE: Brooklyn, Pretoria

PRICE: R3.799m

WHO: Seeff

Set in a secure area in Brooklyn village, this house has four bedrooms as well as a separate teenage pad/flatlet. There is also an en suite office that can be used as an additional bedroom. Open-plan living areas and a large kitchen flow to a patio and lush garden to the one side and herb garden on the other. 

Higgovale, Cape Town
Higgovale, Cape Town

WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town

PRICE: R15m

WHO: Seeff

This Cape Dutch cottage has stunning views over the city bowl. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and a loft bedroom and office space upstairs. The living area flows to a wraparound terrace, entertainment area and pool. Other features include wooden floors and sash windows throughout. 

