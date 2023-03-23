HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard

The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R12.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This off-the-grid retreat in The Crags is set on 22.71ha. It is a two-bedroom property with an indigenous forest as a backyard. Features include a floating yoga and meditation temple, organic permaculture vegetable and fruit garden, pool, koi ponds, dam, water reservoir and boreholes, solar system and batteries, art studio, workshop, stables and paddocks.
WHERE: Clarens, Free State
PRICE: R14.995m
Known as Amohela Ho Spitskop, this country retreat and conservatory is set on 164ha near Clarens and Clocolan and is home to the original sandstone farmhouse and six self-catering cottages. There is an abundance of birdlife, native fauna and it’s butterfly-friendly plants that attract millions of brown-veined white butterflies. The area is known for its nature walks and stargazing.
WHERE: Mauritius
PRICE: From R9.9m
WHO: Seeff
Petite Riviere is a new seafront estate on the west coast of Mauritius that offers a mix of apartments and penthouses. All units are ocean facing. Buyers can choose layout options and add-ons such as jacuzzis and outdoor kitchens for penthouses. The development’s communal amenities include a 60m pool, boma and fire pit, kids’ playground, gym, yoga and fitness pavilion.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard
The off-the-grid retreat also features a floating yoga and meditation temple
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R12.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This off-the-grid retreat in The Crags is set on 22.71ha. It is a two-bedroom property with an indigenous forest as a backyard. Features include a floating yoga and meditation temple, organic permaculture vegetable and fruit garden, pool, koi ponds, dam, water reservoir and boreholes, solar system and batteries, art studio, workshop, stables and paddocks.
WHERE: Clarens, Free State
PRICE: R14.995m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Known as Amohela Ho Spitskop, this country retreat and conservatory is set on 164ha near Clarens and Clocolan and is home to the original sandstone farmhouse and six self-catering cottages. There is an abundance of birdlife, native fauna and it’s butterfly-friendly plants that attract millions of brown-veined white butterflies. The area is known for its nature walks and stargazing.
WHERE: Mauritius
PRICE: From R9.9m
WHO: Seeff
Petite Riviere is a new seafront estate on the west coast of Mauritius that offers a mix of apartments and penthouses. All units are ocean facing. Buyers can choose layout options and add-ons such as jacuzzis and outdoor kitchens for penthouses. The development’s communal amenities include a 60m pool, boma and fire pit, kids’ playground, gym, yoga and fitness pavilion.
HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water
HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room
HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.