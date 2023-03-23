News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard

The off-the-grid retreat also features a floating yoga and meditation temple

23 March 2023 - 05:00
The Barefoot Palace, Plettenberg Bay
The Barefoot Palace, Plettenberg Bay

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R12.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

 This off-the-grid retreat in The Crags is set on 22.71ha. It is a two-bedroom property with an indigenous forest as a backyard. Features include a floating yoga and meditation temple, organic permaculture vegetable and fruit garden, pool, koi ponds, dam, water reservoir and boreholes, solar system and batteries, art studio, workshop, stables and paddocks.  

Amohela Ho Spitskop, Clarens
Amohela Ho Spitskop, Clarens

WHERE: Clarens, Free State

PRICE: R14.995m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Known as Amohela Ho Spitskop, this country retreat and conservatory is set on 164ha near Clarens and Clocolan and is home to the original sandstone farmhouse and six self-catering cottages. There is an abundance of birdlife, native fauna and it’s butterfly-friendly plants that attract millions of brown-veined white butterflies. The area is known for its nature walks and stargazing.  

Petite Riviere, Mauritius
 Petite Riviere, Mauritius

WHERE: Mauritius

PRICE: From R9.9m

WHO: Seeff

Petite Riviere is a new seafront estate on the west coast of Mauritius that offers a mix of apartments and penthouses. All units are ocean facing. Buyers can choose layout options and add-ons such as jacuzzis and outdoor kitchens for penthouses. The development’s communal amenities include a 60m pool, boma and fire pit, kids’ playground, gym, yoga and fitness pavilion.

