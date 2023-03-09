News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room

It also features a back-up power facility and a chef’s kitchen

09 March 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.795m-R13.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Noble Resorts Harbour Bay, which is under construction, provides for the over-50s. Buyers can choose from a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses, penthouses and standalone villas. The development includes a full medical precinct, various leisure amenities, a spa and an indoor pool.

WHERE: Parkhurst, Joburg

PRICE: R6.35m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This  family home has a seamless indoor-outdoor flow with reception areas leading to an undercover patio that has an adjacent pool and garden. There are four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a kitchen, a scullery, undercover parking for four cars and a power back-up system.  Furniture can be included for an additional R600,000.

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R160m

WHO: Seeff Property Group

This Stefan Antoni-designed home, perched high above the coastline in Nettleton Road, has five en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and large pool. It has a gym, a cinema room, a back-up power facility, a four-car garage and double staff accommodation.

