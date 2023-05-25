News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m

This light-filled house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool

25 May 2023 - 05:00
Bishopscourt, Cape Town
Bishopscourt, Cape Town

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R38m

WHO: Seeff

Set on a plot of 5,612m², this light-filled home has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool. The separate two-bed cottage has its own driveway and garage. Other features include a gym, Japanese-style bathroom and steam room.  

Plettenberg Bay
Plettenberg Bay

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R6.75m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly built home in gated private estate Bowtie has ocean views towards Keurbooms and Nature’s Valley. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, open-plan kitchen and scullery, dining area, study and TV lounge that flow to an undercover patio and built-in braai. 

Constantia, Cape Town
Constantia, Cape Town

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R23.95m

WHO: Seeff

This family home in Silverhurst Estate overlooks the Constantia greenbelt. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple living areas, a cinema room, wine cellar and an undercover outdoor entertainment area that overlooks a pool. 

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

The recently refurbished family home in one of Pretoria’s most sought-after suburbs offers plenty of space
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool

This large property spans three plots in Mount Edgecombe Country Estate and is priced at R45m
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m

The sheep, cattle and lucerne farm at the foot of the Rooiberg Mountains also operates as a holiday retreat
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Municipalities on the verge of ‘calamity’
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Angie Motshekga
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Cape Town’s crime-fighters go hi-tech
News & Fox
4.
Meet the duo turning Zululand into a birding ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
PODCAST: Crimea river
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.