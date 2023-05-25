Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R38m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a plot of 5,612m², this light-filled home has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool. The separate two-bed cottage has its own driveway and garage. Other features include a gym, Japanese-style bathroom and steam room.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R6.75m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This newly built home in gated private estate Bowtie has ocean views towards Keurbooms and Nature’s Valley. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, open-plan kitchen and scullery, dining area, study and TV lounge that flow to an undercover patio and built-in braai.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R23.95m
This family home in Silverhurst Estate overlooks the Constantia greenbelt. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple living areas, a cinema room, wine cellar and an undercover outdoor entertainment area that overlooks a pool.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m
This light-filled house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R38m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a plot of 5,612m², this light-filled home has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool. The separate two-bed cottage has its own driveway and garage. Other features include a gym, Japanese-style bathroom and steam room.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R6.75m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This newly built home in gated private estate Bowtie has ocean views towards Keurbooms and Nature’s Valley. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, open-plan kitchen and scullery, dining area, study and TV lounge that flow to an undercover patio and built-in braai.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R23.95m
WHO: Seeff
This family home in Silverhurst Estate overlooks the Constantia greenbelt. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple living areas, a cinema room, wine cellar and an undercover outdoor entertainment area that overlooks a pool.
ALSO READ:
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m
HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool
HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.