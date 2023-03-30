News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m

There are multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds

30 March 2023 - 05:00
Vredehoek, Cape Town
Vredehoek, Cape Town

WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town

PRICE: From R1.995m

WHO: Horizon Capital

The Holly, an Art Deco-inspired development of 17 apartments, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses. The development is within walking distance of shops and restaurants and can be an ideal buy-to-let investment with short-term net yields estimated at 7%-9%. There is a backup generator, secure parking and access control.

Newinbosch, Stellenbosch
Newinbosch, Stellenbosch

WHERE: Stellenbosch

PRICE: From R850,000-R4.3m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Newinbosch, a 48ha mixed-use precinct 3km north of Stellenbosch’s CBD, is one of the largest developments undertaken to date in the Western Cape. A mix of 1,320 apartments, simplexes, townhouses and freestanding homes will be rolled out over the next four to six years, along with various sport, restaurant, retail and educational facilities.

Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito
Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito

WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito

PRICE: R21m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This house borders on an indigenous forest and has a palette of raw materials including natural timber, grey travertine and natural stone cladding. There are four en suite bedrooms and multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds. Extras include a cinema room, home automation system and inverter.

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard

The off-the-grid retreat also features a floating yoga and meditation temple
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water

Apartments and villas have their own shopping centre and direct access to the beach
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room

It also features a back-up power facility and a chef’s kitchen
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
How much do state nurses, porters and cleaners ...
News & Fox
2.
WATCH: How load-shedding affects mental health
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Heaven will have to wait
News & Fox
4.
Moti kidnappings: a most bizarre case
News & Fox / Trending
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.