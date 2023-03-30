A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town
PRICE: From R1.995m
WHO: Horizon Capital
The Holly, an Art Deco-inspired development of 17 apartments, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses. The development is within walking distance of shops and restaurants and can be an ideal buy-to-let investment with short-term net yields estimated at 7%-9%. There is a backup generator, secure parking and access control.
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: From R850,000-R4.3m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Newinbosch, a 48ha mixed-use precinct 3km north of Stellenbosch’s CBD, is one of the largest developments undertaken to date in the Western Cape. A mix of 1,320 apartments, simplexes, townhouses and freestanding homes will be rolled out over the next four to six years, along with various sport, restaurant, retail and educational facilities.
WHERE: Zimbali Coastal Resort, Ballito
PRICE: R21m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This house borders on an indigenous forest and has a palette of raw materials including natural timber, grey travertine and natural stone cladding. There are four en suite bedrooms and multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds. Extras include a cinema room, home automation system and inverter.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m
There are multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.