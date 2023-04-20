News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia home has own showjumping arena

Priced at R59m, it offers eight bedrooms as well as a gym room, a dance/ballet studio, an eat-in kitchen, gym room, dance/ballet studio and stables for six horses

20 April 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R59m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set on an estate next to a greenbelt, this thatched home has eight bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms,   lounge and dining areas, an extensive undercover patio, pool and garden. There is an eat-in kitchen, a gym room, dance/ballet studio, stables for six horses and a showjumping arena.  

WHERE: Umhlanga, KZN north coast

PRICE: R13.99m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

A short walk from the beach, promenade and village, this house has reception rooms that flow to a covered entertainment area, pool and level lawn, four en suite bedrooms and a large study/office. There is also a self-contained flat with kitchen, an inverter, water tank and borehole linked to an irrigation system.

WHERE: Sibaya, KZN north coast

PRICE: R37m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This four-level house in Signature Sibaya Estate has ocean and forest views. It has five en suite bedrooms, a kitchen fitted with Siemens appliances, scullery, walk-in pantry and laundry. There is a bar and entertainment room, pool, study,  gym and space in the garage for 10 cars. Furniture is included in the price.

HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach

There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple open-plan living and dining areas and an eat-in kitchen leading to a large terrace and rim-flow ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m

There are multiple reception rooms that flow to a heated pool, various water features and koi ponds
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard

The off-the-grid retreat also features a floating yoga and meditation temple
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox
2.
Parents, here are 8 measles outbreak questions — ...
News & Fox
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: How the anti-HIV injection empowers young ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.