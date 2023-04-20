HOT PROPERTY: Constantia home has own showjumping arena

The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Shadowy figures in the dark could have been Russian nuke salespeople
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R59m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set on an estate next to a greenbelt, this thatched home has eight bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, lounge and dining areas, an extensive undercover patio, pool and garden. There is an eat-in kitchen, a gym room, dance/ballet studio, stables for six horses and a showjumping arena.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KZN north coast
PRICE: R13.99m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
A short walk from the beach, promenade and village, this house has reception rooms that flow to a covered entertainment area, pool and level lawn, four en suite bedrooms and a large study/office. There is also a self-contained flat with kitchen, an inverter, water tank and borehole linked to an irrigation system.
WHERE: Sibaya, KZN north coast
PRICE: R37m
This four-level house in Signature Sibaya Estate has ocean and forest views. It has five en suite bedrooms, a kitchen fitted with Siemens appliances, scullery, walk-in pantry and laundry. There is a bar and entertainment room, pool, study, gym and space in the garage for 10 cars. Furniture is included in the price.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Constantia home has own showjumping arena
Priced at R59m, it offers eight bedrooms as well as a gym room, a dance/ballet studio, an eat-in kitchen, gym room, dance/ballet studio and stables for six horses
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R59m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set on an estate next to a greenbelt, this thatched home has eight bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, lounge and dining areas, an extensive undercover patio, pool and garden. There is an eat-in kitchen, a gym room, dance/ballet studio, stables for six horses and a showjumping arena.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KZN north coast
PRICE: R13.99m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
A short walk from the beach, promenade and village, this house has reception rooms that flow to a covered entertainment area, pool and level lawn, four en suite bedrooms and a large study/office. There is also a self-contained flat with kitchen, an inverter, water tank and borehole linked to an irrigation system.
WHERE: Sibaya, KZN north coast
PRICE: R37m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This four-level house in Signature Sibaya Estate has ocean and forest views. It has five en suite bedrooms, a kitchen fitted with Siemens appliances, scullery, walk-in pantry and laundry. There is a bar and entertainment room, pool, study, gym and space in the garage for 10 cars. Furniture is included in the price.
HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m
HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Homes in Mauritius surrounded by flowing fresh water
HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room
HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities
HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett
HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m
HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.