Following his election at the ANC's national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa's second in command
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP laying a path towards a cabinet reshuffle.
Mashatile, following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command once Deputy President David Mabuza’s offer to resign is accepted...
All systems go for cabinet reshuffle with Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP
Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
