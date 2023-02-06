Politics

All systems go for cabinet reshuffle with Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP

Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command

06 February 2023 - 13:05 Hajra Omarjee

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP laying a path towards a cabinet reshuffle.

Mashatile, following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command once Deputy President David Mabuza’s offer to resign is accepted...

