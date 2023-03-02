A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
PROFILE: Shukri Conrad — Test cricket coach
The job includes plotting, planning and running things on and off the field
Shukri Conrad is not only the new coach of South African cricket’s Test team, he’s also a manager on many fronts. He has a staff of 12, which is one greater than the number of players he’ll have on the field in the first Test against the West Indies at Centurion this week.
Does this signify a bloated bureaucracy that hardly justifies its existence (some easy-to-hand parallels here, surely?), or are all 12 there to make Conrad’s life easier?..
