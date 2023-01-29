Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
So the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle is coming, maybe before the end of February or March. It will not be a reform reshuffle. There are no reformers in the ANC.
The reshuffle will work out like a football match, with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the coach, making changes based only on the people on the bench as his reserves. ..
SAM MKOKELI: Don't hold your breath over cabinet reshuffle
