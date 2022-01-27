What’s behind the sudden demise of fish paste?

Amid anxiety about state thieving, vandalism, arson, a dithering president and a revolting cabinet minister, the sandwich spread shock came as a welcome respite in the news cycle. No wonder passions were aroused by the announcement that fish paste would soon follow the Nestlé Chocolate Log and Simba All Gold Tomato Sauce chips as a relic of the past.

The decision by Pioneer Foods (in its new guise as PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa) to no longer provide Peck’s or Redro was like a punch in the breadbasket. We would now have to settle for Marmite (if we can find it) or watered-down jams containing more pumpkin than fruit. Lindiwe Sisulu’s perfidy is someone else’s problem, Cyril Ramaphosa’s indecision might be final, fires at parliament could be the work of poltergeists; just don’t touch us on our fish paste. But they did.