Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: With members like these, who needs enemies? Ramaphosa has been busy on the campaign trail, but his tired smile can’t hide the fact that the ANC’s leadership track record at municipal level is dismal B L Premium

Appearances are deceptive in elections, poignantly so this time around. It is this chasm between appearance and reality that makes true reform elusive for the ANC unless it confronts the core of its malaise: the quality of its members.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa has been busy. His election programme has taken him from Tlokwe to eThekwini to Kimberley. He’s hugged, sung, danced, laughed, looked sombre when appropriate and held children in his arms. His message has been one of hope. Ramaphosa is never arrogant; he’s a likeable guy, always humble, apologetic and even — dare I say it — trustworthy...