Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Three of Zuma’s worst ministers are helping to pick ANC mayoral candidates Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi are on the interviewing panels – which tells you all you need to know about the party’s ‘fight’ against corruption B L Premium

I was ecstatic to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa promising that his party’s 9,406 councillor candidates would not rest until they “end corruption, fraud and patronage, no matter what form it takes and no matter who is involved”.

The ANC leader said this as he introduced his party’s councillor candidates to the nation last week. Ramaphosa continued: “We have demonstrated that we will not stand for wrongdoing, no matter who is involved. We will not protect any ANC leader, public representative or member who faces charges of corruption or other serious offences. The law must take its course and justice must be done in SA.”..