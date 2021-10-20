Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why SA is teetering on the edge of anarchy If we ignore the rule of law by letting off Jacob Zuma and the hostage takers, our country will be in danger B L Premium

There are people in our country today who are deluded enough — or stupid enough — to think that our leaders’ constant chipping away at the rule of law will have no consequences. They refuse to realise that the more we revert to political philosopher Thomas Hobbes’s "state of nature" (where there are no laws and the state is unable to enforce those that exist), the more we will fall into a state of anarchy.

As Hobbes put it in his work Leviathan, in this state all our lives would be "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short"...