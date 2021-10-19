News & Fox

PODCAST: Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment — lower your expectations

19 October 2021 - 06:00

The last election Jacob Zuma fought as leader of the ANC were the local government polls in 2016. The ANC vote collapsed to just over 54% nationally and set off a series of events that eventually saw him removed from office.

Listen now as razor-sharp independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz on Twitter) tells Peter Bruce in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge that 54% at the 2021 local government elections on November 1 would be almost miraculous, so great has been the change in our political landscape.

Scholtz and Bruce test the Democratic Alliance’s battle to bring out its base, perhaps especially the Afrikaans-speaking part of it, and the increasingly sophisticated strategising of the Economic Freedom Fighters as they try to plug the gaps in their constituency — women and the elderly.

ANC parachutes heavyweights into Free State to lure voters

David Mabuza and Zizi Kodwa deployed to the province in drive to claw back losses from opposition parties
Politics
1 day ago

ANC is changing, Ramaphosa says as he tries to win back Tshwane

Ramaphosa tells residents that they should ensure the party regains power in the metro after a dismal showing in 2016
National
2 days ago

Coalitions are unstable and undesirable, Mbalula says

Elections head labels possibility ‘not desirable’, but expressing the ‘will of the people’
Politics
5 days ago

DA pulls out all the stops in battleground Gauteng

Insiders fear the party may fare badly in Joburg and Tshwane in local government elections
Politics
6 days ago
