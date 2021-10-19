PODCAST: Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment — lower your expectations

The last election Jacob Zuma fought as leader of the ANC were the local government polls in 2016. The ANC vote collapsed to just over 54% nationally and set off a series of events that eventually saw him removed from office.

Listen now as razor-sharp independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz on Twitter) tells Peter Bruce in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge that 54% at the 2021 local government elections on November 1 would be almost miraculous, so great has been the change in our political landscape.

Scholtz and Bruce test the Democratic Alliance’s battle to bring out its base, perhaps especially the Afrikaans-speaking part of it, and the increasingly sophisticated strategising of the Economic Freedom Fighters as they try to plug the gaps in their constituency — women and the elderly.