Features ANC step-aside battle: compromise on the cards The ruling party’s NEC is severely divided over the matter, with hardliners on either side of the debate BL PREMIUM

A compromise is set to be put on the table at a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC) currently under way on whether secretary-general Ace Magashule should step aside after he was charged with corruption and fraud, alternatively theft and money laundering.

The meeting, which started late on Sunday, is expected to discuss the fate of leaders facing criminal charges and whether they should step aside or not, as resolved at the party’s national conference and its August NEC meeting...