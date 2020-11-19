TOBY SHAPSHAK: Look to the stars, not to toxic tactics
Please can someone tell the ruling party that its internal politics is ruining the country’s image? And tell Ace to resign already
19 November 2020 - 05:00
The ANC still thinks it lives in a pre-internet age. When Ace Magashule stood outside court last Friday spewing his political conspiracy theories and refusing to step down as secretary-general of the ruling party, he thought he was talking to his supporters.
But the whole world was listening, including any potential investors wondering if the unprecedented charging of such a senior official meant an end to the wanton state capture bequeathed to us by the lost decade under Jacob Zuma. Magashule is trying to discredit his political opponents, but he’s managing to humiliate himself and discredit the whole country.
