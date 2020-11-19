Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Ace’s arrest: time to celebrate Ramaphosa may finally now find the space to implement a reform agenda BL PREMIUM

It’s been a rough year, but a turn to the positive is possible. Don’t raise your hopes too much, but two good things happened last week. We need to acknowledge them. First, President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the borders to international visitors. This is fantastic. It may be late, but it is still a positive. We need to revive this economy, and tourism is where we can restart easily and cheaply.

Second, Ace Magashule appeared in court on corruption charges. This is good. We need to see more high-profile politicians being arrested and appearing in court for corruption. We also need those who are guilty to go to jail. There is no better deterrent than people knowing that theft and greed don’t pay no matter how powerful you may be. This is not about Magashule. This is about SA.