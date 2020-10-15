EFF and AfriForum: Two sides of a coin

They’re billing it as the Gucci Revolutionaries vs the K-Way Militia. It’s a battle to the death between the huffing ground forces of the EFF and the puffing k(r)appie kommandos of AfriForum and the alt-white right.

And by "to the death", I don’t mean their deaths. No, those who will feel the effects of their incitement to violence will be the ordinary people, both active participants and the inevitable bystanders — collateral damage in the contest to see who can tweet the biggest swinging dick metaphor. The only death our heroes risk is having their social media accounts suspended for hate speech.

Yes, these defenders of the people and their supporters (actual definition of "people" may vary, not to mention "defenders") are tweeting pictures of rifles and threats of violence in the context of the killing of young farm manager Brendin Horner and protest action by "agricultural leaders and community members" at the courthouse in Senekal.

Last week, demonstrators stormed the courthouse, and a police vehicle was set alight. One of the demonstrators has been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and public violence.

It’s the SA equivalent of Pop Idol, where "pop" is short for populist and "idol" is a corruption of "idiot". As the DA’s Phumzile van Damme tweeted: "Extreme left, extreme right. Same WhatsApp group."

Both parties are playing the same game, posturing for profit and pushing violence, that Viagra for the revolutionary who can’t get it up any other way.

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a picture of an AK-47, and followed it up with the injunction: "Since the government of Cyril Ramaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack!"

One of his henchmen, MP Nazier Paulsen — member of the EFF central command team and guy in charge of fish for the EFF — tweeted a video of (presumably) himself firing various firearms from a balcony, as well as a separate firearm pic and the caption: "Get ready."

The ostentatious display of weapons isn’t a new thing, and you’ll find a liberal sprinkling of firearm pics on the social media streams of the alt-white bros as well, echoing the right-wing Americans they so desperately long to be.

What is it with the conservatives and their worship of the US? Do they think that watching a bunch of superhero movies qualifies them to be American?