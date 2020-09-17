The road to anarchy

Andrew Harding, BBC foreign correspondent and author of 2016’s excellent The Mayor of Mogadishu, has a new book out. Titled These Are Not Gentle People, it’s almost certainly going to be in the running for a few literary prizes, but it’s an absolute shoo-in to take the coveted "Most understated book title of the year" award.

Indeed, these are not gentle people. Harding’s book explores the ramifications of the murder of two men, Samuel Tjixa and Simon Jubeba, on the outskirts of the Free State town of Parys in 2016. About 40 men, including white farmers and a policeman, are also involved.

The book, billed as a true story, or "narrative nonfiction", reads a bit like Carson McCullers meets Franz Kafka but with all the hope leached out. It’s South African grim rather than Southern Gothic.

The events described in the book are so recent, there’s actually a Covid-19 bit where, "because of the government’s lockdown rules", the judge delivering the final verdict only has "to issue a brief summary verdict, rather than a full and lengthy judgment, on account of the danger of exposing people to the virus for too long in an open court".

It’s a moment of high absurdity, given the ramshackle and shoddy way the SA justice system has worked up until that point.

Indeed, if this were a work of fiction set in a Czech dreamscape or a made-up town in the American deep south, we could wax lyrical about how funny the existential horror of it all is, and how eloquently it speaks to an absurd, broken idea of humanity.

But it’s hard to do that when it’s true, and impossible when it’s you.

In his blurb for the book, FM columnist Justice Malala writes: "Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation," with the implication that These Are Not Gentle People is one of those books.

If this is true, then SA is a terrible, heartless, destroyed nation, teetering on the edge of a banal anarchy.

There are many vignettes I could draw out of the book to convince you, if you needed convincing, that we are a terrible people in a terrible place. For example, the fact that Ruth Qokotha, the mother of Tjixa, is forced to re-identify him from a morgue photograph three years after his death, because nobody involved in the case has ever really bothered clarifying which dead body’s particulars went with which victim’s identity.

Harding describes it as the result of "a legal system … that seemed to attach little importance to the individual identities of the deceased. It was as though Simon [Jubeba] and Samuel [Tjixa’s] dead bodies had been, rhetorically, blended into one conveniently ambiguous piece of flesh."

It’s a level of surreal neglect that would read well as fiction, but which is a scathing indictment of how broken our justice system really is.