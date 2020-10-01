Idol talk: concentration camps for fallen statues

In his Heritage Day address on September 24, President Cyril Ramaphosa added his voice to those calling for the removal of apartheid-era and colonial statues.

"Monuments glorifying our divisive past should be repositioned and relocated. This has generated controversy, with some saying we are trying to erase our history," said Ramaphosa. "Building a truly nonracial society means being sensitive to the lived experiences of all [of] this country’s people. We make no apologies for this, because our objective is to build a united nation."

One of the responses to this was almost deranged in its anger. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, tweeting in English, wrote: "The #ANC’s efforts to get rid of Afrikaners through violence failed. Maybe that is why their next plan is to put Afrikaner statues into statue concentration camps or theme parks as they euphemistically call it."

Quite what "statue concentration camp" means is unclear. It appears that, to Kriel, apartheid statues are living things, included in his definition of Afrikaners, and that an attack on them is an attack on actual people.

The use of the term concentration camp is, one assumes, intended to invoke memories of the notorious British concentration camps that, University of Pretoria historian Fransjohan Pretorius tells us, were responsible for the deaths of "28,000 white people and 20,000 black people" during the SA War, rather than the later Nazi death camps.

The DA — perhaps predictably, given its recent flirtation with the alt-white cause célèbre of farm murders — also hopped on the statue pedestal, issuing the following statement: "Removing statues, symbols and monuments that do not form part of this narrative to ‘theme parks’ allows the ANC government to control how these statues are presented in the historical narrative to future generations. It silences the voices of the people for whom these statues, and the stories they tell, hold meaning, and denies them space in the new SA."

It appears the DA has ramped up its strategy of not seeing race, and now includes not seeing sense as part of its manifesto.

And yet, satirical jibes aside, the party does have a point. Controlling the symbols of history is a way of controlling the present.

One of the enduring visual memories of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq was the toppling of a 12m statue of Saddam Hussein, which had been erected only a year before to commemorate his 65th birthday. Some sources claim it was a carefully choreographed photo opportunity by the Americans; others say it was a spontaneous gesture by Iraqis.