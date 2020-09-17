Features analysis EFF’s toxic narcissism raises red flags Much of the EFF’s original impetus came from its battles against Jacob Zuma. More recently, it’s a toxic narcissism that has kept it in the public eye. Sadly, it’s nothing new BL PREMIUM

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment that the credibility of the EFF, once SA’s most powerful changemaker, began to crumble.

But what is clear is that the opposition party, which launched at a time when SA’s political landscape seemed ripe for disruption, now embodies the very thing it once claimed to hate: an organisation that demands accountability from everyone except itself.