Reports that Russian infantry units have returned to bases after drills in Crimea

Moscow — Several Russian mechanised infantry units have returned to their bases in the regions of Dagestan and Chechnya after completing drills in Crimea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Friday.

Russia said this week it has started pulling back some troops from areas adjacent to Ukraine. But Kyiv and the West have disputed that, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

Separately, Interfax cited the ministry as saying that a train loaded with tanks of the Western military district had departed an undisclosed location to deliver them back to their base in the Nizhny Novgorod province.

In another statement cited by the TASS news agency, the ministry said about 30 trucks carrying servicemen and equipment of the same military district had departed the training grounds in an undisclosed location and were returning to their base.

