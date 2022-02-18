World / Europe

Reports that Russian infantry units have returned to bases after drills in Crimea

Russia has said it has started pulling back some troops from areas adjacent to Ukraine, but Kyiv and the West have disputed that

18 February 2022 - 07:30 Olzhas Auyezov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces looks at his mobile phone at an airfield near Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17 2022. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA.
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces looks at his mobile phone at an airfield near Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17 2022. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA.

Moscow — Several Russian mechanised infantry units have returned to their bases in the regions of Dagestan and Chechnya after completing drills in Crimea, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Friday.

Russia said this week it has started pulling back some troops from areas adjacent to Ukraine. But Kyiv and the West have disputed that, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

Separately, Interfax cited the ministry as saying that a train loaded with tanks of the Western military district had departed an undisclosed location to deliver them back to their base in the Nizhny Novgorod province.

In another statement cited by the TASS news agency, the ministry said about 30 trucks carrying servicemen and equipment of the same military district had departed the training grounds in an undisclosed location and were returning to their base.

Reuters

Russia expels senior US diplomat

Washington considers response with reasons for expulsion unclear
World
15 hours ago

Ukraine-Russia tension leaves global markets lower

Losses on stock markets were widespread, though not as big as in recent sessions
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Germany’s Olaf Scholz stares Putin in the eye
World / Europe
2.
US steps up Indo-Pacific commitment to counter ...
World
3.
Macron backs EU funding support for Mozambique ...
World / Africa
4.
Covid-19 cases explode in Hong Kong, leaving ...
World / Asia
5.
Fears mount Ukraine shelling a precursor to ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.