US vehicle sales beat analysts’ forecasts

Southfield — Demand for profitable light trucks gave Ford Motor and top Japanese vehicle makers better sales than analysts had estimated for June, following a five-month streak of declines.

Toyota’s deliveries climbed 2.1% in June, while Honda’s sales rose 0.8% from the same month in 2016, both surpassing analyst estimates. Nissan, which was expected to record a 2% drop, reported a sales rise of 2% instead. Sales of Toyota’s RAV4 spiked 25%, while Honda’s HR-V gained 35%.

Sales at Ford slipped 5%, but even that was less than the 6% drop analysts had been estimating. A 14% slide in sales to fleet customers drove Ford’s decline. Sedan sales at Ford plunged 23%, led by a 32% drop-off in sales of the Fusion family car, while deliveries of Ford’s biggest moneymaker, the F-Series truck line, rose 9.8%.

Collapsing demand for sedans and coupes by US consumers and rental-car firms alike have produced small declines in US sales volumes. The pace of sales typically increases in the second half of the year, powered by promotions starting with the July 4 holiday and lasting until year-end discounts, but none of the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg projects another year of record sales.

"Recent history has shown that the second half is usually pretty good," Jessica Caldwell, an analyst with Edmunds, said last week, noting the better sales would come at a cost. "We’ll see heavier incentives, especially at the end of summer."

General Motors is the only car maker to have missed estimates in reporting so far, with sales dropping 4.7% as it curtailed fleet sales. Its truck-focused GMC brand reported a 3.6% decline.

