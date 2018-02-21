World / Africa

State fawning over Robert Mugabe at a minimum on his 94th birthday

21 February 2018 - 14:58 Agency Staff
Grace Mugabe (front, second right) assists her husband Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (centre) to cut a cake during his 91st birthday celebration in Victoria Falls. Picture: REUTERS
Grace Mugabe (front, second right) assists her husband Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (centre) to cut a cake during his 91st birthday celebration in Victoria Falls. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabweans marked Robert Mugabe’s 94th birthday on Wednesday with an official day off, but without the extravagant cakes and fawning tributes that defined February 21 for much of his 37-year rule.

As president, Mugabe typically celebrated with a rambling speech while wearing a suit decorated with images of his own face at a party that included a lavish feast.

But following his ousting in November after a brief military takeover, this year’s festivities were restrained.

Other than a solitary editorial proclaiming the former head of state’s big day in the government-run Herald newspaper, there was little in the way of official fanfare.

None of the ministries and agencies that previously clamoured to mark the day even acknowledged it this year, and the flurry of tributes that filled newspaper pull-outs each year was also absent.

While government offices and schools were closed for the first annual "Robert Mugabe National Youth Day" — declared a week after his forced resignation on November 21 — much civilian life continued as normal.

"It’s a day we treasure and we revere the former president," Simon Khaya Moyo, spokesperson of the governing Zanu-PF, told local media.

"The party will send its best wishes and a cake," added Moyo, whose party switched allegiances from Mugabe to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during 2017’s take-over.

Mugabe, whose authoritarian rule drove Zimbabwe into economic ruin, has not made any public appearances following his abrupt ousting.

But a close ally told AFP that the nonagenarian was in good health and looking forward to his birthday.

"He is well and resting and ready to celebrate his birthday," former central bank chief Gideon Gono said. "He is going about his business and going to his farm, contrary to what was being said."

Gono said he had visited Mugabe at his upmarket home in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb at the weekend.

Mugabe said, "It is not time to speak to the press," according to Gono.

Father Fidelis Mukonori, the Jesuit priest who mediated the negotiations that persuaded Mugabe to finally step down, said the former leader was "fine and fit".

"He is still in his suits. He still dresses well, looks smart," he told local media.

Mugabe had ruled Zimbabwe since independence from British colonial rule in 1980 and his birthday was declared a national holiday on the recommendation of Zanu-PF.

Among the excesses of Mugabe’s previous celebrations were vast birthday cakes, even as food shortages affected millions of Zimbabweans.

The biggest cake each year was said to weigh the same number of kilograms as Mugabe’s age. It took several men to carry it into the marquee.

This week, Mugabe appeared in photographs standing with his wife, Grace Mugabe, and the new African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in Harare.

The photographs were the first of the couple since the president resigned.

In a briefing to reporters, Mahamat said Mugabe told him he stepped down "for peace and development of the country".

AFP

Iconic Morgan Tsvangirai, the ‘doyen of democracy’, remembered in Zimbabwe

‘Morgan Tsvangirai, you are our hero, our African hero,’ Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani told crowds in Harare
World
2 days ago

Mining daredevils prepare for return to Zimbabwe

Andrew Groves and Phil Edmonds plan to relist their coal, chrome and gold assets in London
World
8 days ago

TIM COHEN: Remember the undignified end of a hero

The ANC has a huge incentive to support the notion of ‘going with dignity’ and indulging in the art of forgetting too
Opinion
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Families trapped as new attacks pound Syrian towns
World / Middle East
2.
African migrants on hunger strike, but Israeli ...
World / Middle East
3.
Boko Haram strikes again with abduction of 90 ...
World / Africa
4.
Netanyahu confidant to testify against him
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.