Fulham lay on more misery at home for Liverpool

Liverpool — Liverpool slumped to a club-record extending sixth consecutive home league defeat as they lost 1-0 to Fulham after a first-half goal by Mario Lemina in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defeat by the relegation-threatened visitors marks the first time since the 1953/1954 season that the Reds have lost six games at Anfield in a league campaign.

Liverpool stay seventh on 43 points, four points off fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more. Fulham remain in the bottom three on 26 points after 28 games but now only trail 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference.

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on Thursday, but it made little difference as Lemina outmuscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing home in the 45th minute.

Liverpool’s fortunes were summed up when unmarked substitute Sadio Mane had a great opportunity to equalise in the 80th minute but mistimed his downward header and the opening came to nothing.

Klopp dismissed suggestions Fulham were more up for the game than his reigning champions, who have looked a shadow of the team that romped to the title last season.

“The winner is always right. My boys wanted it. It’s easy to judge, they [Fulham] have won it, so wanted it more. I don’t think that’s the problem,” he told Sky Sports before giving a more damning assessment in the post-match media conference.

“It was not good enough. We conceded a goal, didn’t score, lost the game, it was not good enough,” he added.

Liverpool had the lion’s share of the ball but yet again failed to convert possession into chances as Fulham’s defence worked hard to prevent the home side from penetrating.

As Liverpool poured forward late on, Joachim Andersen threw himself to block a late Andy Robertson cross and, though the Reds earned a number of set pieces, Scott Parker’s side held on to grab three valuable points in the battle against relegation.

“The second half, you don’t plan it to go like that, but we showed another side to us — character, resilience and doggedness. I’m very proud of the team today,” Parker told Sky Sports.

In the early game West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of avoiding relegation were dented as they missed several chances in a 0-0 draw at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

The result left Newcastle four points above the drop zone in 16th place on 27 from as many games, while West Brom stayed second-bottom on 18 from 28, eight points from the safety area.

Newcastle had the upper hand in the opening 15 minutes as they staged several fast breaks and only a superb clearance by Darnell Furlong from a Joelinton cross denied Ryan Fraser a close-range tap in.

Jonjo Shelvey also came close for the visitors in the 30th minute when goalkeeper Sam Johnstone kept out his deflected shot from inside the penalty area with a reflex save.

The hosts then spurned a pair of sitters either side of halftime as Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka tipped away Mbaye Diagne’s header before Matthew Phillips blazed a shot over the bar from 8m.

West Brom’s Johnstone then turned a Joseph Willock shot around the post on the hour before the pace dropped in the closing stages, with Newcastle holding out comfortably as West Brom applied some late pressure.

