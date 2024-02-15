Sport / Other Sport

Nontshinga looks to hustle harder and smarter in Mexico

15 February 2024 - 20:48
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sivenathi Nontshinga shadow-boxes during a media workout in Oaxaca. Picture: MELINA PIZANO/MATCHROOM
Sivenathi Nontshinga shadow-boxes during a media workout in Oaxaca. Picture: MELINA PIZANO/MATCHROOM

Sivenathi Nontshinga has been chilling out ahead of his potentially history-making world title fight in Mexico by listening to audio books.

The 25-year-old bids to reclaim his IBF junior-flyweight title from Adrian Curiel at a 10,000-seater open-air stadium in Oaxaca, about 460km south of Mexico City, on Friday night (early morning SA time).

No deposed SA world champion has reclaimed the belt they’ve lost in an immediate rematch.

Nontshinga did all the hard work back home at the Hot Box gym in Johannesburg, so the past few days have been about handling the wait and keeping the nerves in check until the gong sounds for the start of the fight.

“I’m feeling good, stronger,” the boxer known as the Special One said in a telephone interview this week. “I’m excited but focused more than anything else.”

One activity that helps take his mind off the fight is listening to audio books, and at the moment he’s plugged into Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis Jackson.

Sivenathi Nontshinga v Adrian Curiel, the first fight, highlights.

“I’m really enjoying it.”

He’ll need to hustle smartly and vigorously in the ring as well.

Trainer Colin Nathan has devised a new game plan that bears no resemblance to the one that saw his fighter felled by a single right hand from Curiel in the second round of their first encounter in 2023.

“If something doesn’t work we’ll have to adapt, but the principles of our camp and strategy  will be different to the first fight,” he said, without giving away specifics.

In sparring during the build-up it was clear Nontshinga was staying close to his opponent and not giving him the space to land that right hand.

“Those kinds of things are going to be crucial to us winning this fight. We’re ready. I’m pretty confident of my game plan. In fact I think the Mexican’s going to be a little surprised.”

Nathan said everything was on track.

“It’s looking good, his weight’s good ... we’re confident, very confident. He went for a 30-minute run the other night just to get loose, just to check his weight, to keep him moving, keep him active, keep him in the zone.

“I have told him that no matter what happens, no matter what his opponent might say or how the crowd might behave, this is business. We are here to do a job.”

To date only two SA ex-world champions have engaged in immediate rematches. One was bantamweight Vic Toweel for the undisputed crown in 1953 and the other Dingaan Thobela for the WBA lightweight belt in 1994. Both lost. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Great Danes deliver as Proteas take control in ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Williams wins Afcon’s best keeper award, Bafana ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Matthew Sates fills Chad le Clos’ gap at world ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Bafana’s achievements must not mask deficiencies ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Betway SA20 to make a bigger impact on and off ...
Sport

Related Articles

Ngannou questions Joshua’s ability to take a punch

Sport / Other Sport

Promoters’ court bid stops Boxing SA board from taking office

Sport / Other Sport

Lerena beats awkward Gashi to win WBC interim bridgerweight title

Sport / Other Sport

Shock as Nontshinga loses world title by knockout

Sport / Other Sport

Doctoral student Gashi aims to give Lerena ‘a boxing lesson’

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.