Khumalo’s decision to miss July seems a smart move

S’manga Khumalo — the first black jockey to win the Vodacom Durban July when successful on Heavy Metal in 2013 — has given the race a miss in 2020. While several Gauteng jockeys opted to spend July in KZN, the 34-year-old decided to stay at home.

Khumalo’s decision is looking like the right move for two reasons. He has not been linked with any fancied runner in the July and he is now getting plum rides at Turffontein and the Vaal.

Warren Kennedy has the jockeys championship all wrapped up, but Khumalo has moved into sixth on the log and is nearing a century for the season.

Khumalo will be disappointed if he does not ride at least two winners on Tuesday at the Vaal where he has seven booked rides. Captain Hindsight (sixth race) and Pacific Winter (eighth) seem his best mounts.

But the popular rider could go close as early as the second race in which he partners Gimme Annie for trainer Gokhan Terzi. This daughter of Gimmethegreenlight — owned and bred by Vanessa Harrison — may appreciate the shorter trip.

Ashley Fortune has her stable in good form and will be hoping for a Pick Six double with Captain Hindsight and Pacific Winter. Both three-year-olds will be partnered by Khumalo.

A son of Captain Of All in which Cape jockey Aldo Domeyer is one of the owners, Captain Hindsight takes on nine rivals in the sixth race and — after a three-length win last time out — will be fancied to post the third win of his career.

Any runner from Paul Peter’s yard warrants close scrutiny and the Turffontein trainer is represented by the Elusive Fort gelding Arapaho. It is interesting that the three-year-old reverts to the minimum trip of 1,000m.

Pacific Winter — a lightly raced son of What A Winter bred at Daytona Stud — is likely to start favourite in the final leg of the Pick Six. There was lots to like about his recent maiden win under Khumalo, who retains the ride.

Precious Stone — a member of the powerful Sean Tarry stable — rates the main threat as the three-year-old takes a drop in class.

Luke Ferraris did Business Day racing followers a favour when winning on 10-1 chance Got The Red Light at Turffontein on Sunday. The youngster will be extra keen to take top honours in the fourth race as his grandfather Ormond will be watching on TV.

Ormond Ferraris is assisting the Peter stable and he is a co-owner in two-year-old The Gypsy King who shaped with promise on his debut in a Work Riders event at Turffontein in June.

Bartholomeus rates an each-way chance in this 1,450m race, while Mike de Kock will be looking for an improved effort from the Dynasty gelding Regent who cost R500,000 as a yearling. The three-year-old is a full-brother to 2019 Durban July fourth Eyes Wide Open.

Chamu Mabaya is an accomplished work rider and can go close on De Kock’s three-year-old Acorn Alley in the first race. The three-year-old is a daughter of the talented but ill-fated Soft Falling Rain.

Consol Queen, the mount of Sam Mosia, and Last Cheer, to be ridden by Sizwe Tshobosa, rate the main threats to Acorn Alley.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Acorn Alley (1) Consol Queen (4) Last Cheer (14) Chloe Girl

2nd Race: (4) Gimme Annie (1) Brooklyn Bridge (3) Fantasy Flower (9) Swiss Bank

3rd Race: (10) Summerdale (8) Red Ten (2) Copper Mountain (7) Phinda Mzala

4th Race: (14) The Gypsy King (1) Bartholomeus (12) Back To Black (11) Regent

5th Race: (5) Dance Class (6) Illuminate (11) Pink (7) Palace Green

6th Race: (2) Captain Hindsight (4) Arapaho (7) Gin Fizz (8) Green Gunston

7th Race: (4) Isphan (3) Epic Dream (5) Life Is Good (2) Singfonico

8th Race: (4) Pacific Winter (7) Precious Stone (12) Garden Party (13) Touch Of Fate