Walters in for Willett

14 October 2016 - 07:33 AM Agency Staff
South Africa's Justin Walters. Picture: REUTERS

Watford — Reigning US Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the British Masters with a back injury shortly before he was due to tee off on Thursday.

He was due to tee up alongside fellow Englishman Andrew "Beef" Johnston and Swede Alex Noren. A European Tour official indicated Willett had complained of back problems during Wednesday’s Pro-Am. His withdrawal led to South African Justin Walters, as first reserve, making his way into the £3m event.

Willett returned to solo competition at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship following an indifferent European Team effort on debut a week earlier in the team’s Ryder Cup loss away to the US.

