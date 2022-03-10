National No cabinet decision yet on lifting state of disaster The biggest challenge is that Covid-19 is so unpredictable, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele B L Premium

With less than a week before the end of the latest extension of the national state of disaster, the government is yet to finalise the new regulations that will replace the Covid-19 regulations once this is lifted.

Though the lifting of the state of disaster and the introduction of new legislation was high on the agenda during this week’s national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting and cabinet meetings as previously reported by Business Day, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said any announcements on the government's decision would be made “very soon”. ..