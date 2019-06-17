National

Two Mozambique police die in ‘incident’ with SANDF troops

Team sent to the border in northern KwaZulu-Natal to get more information, Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi says

17 June 2019 - 18:48 Tanisha Heiberg and Manuel Mucari
An AK-47 assault rifle and a revolver. Picture: CHRISTOPHE LICOPPE/REUTERS
Two members of Mozambique’s border police have been shot dead in an incident involving SA soldiers, and the two countries have launched a joint investigation into what happened, a Mozambique police officer said on Monday.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that there had been shooting incident involving its soldiers and Mozambique border police on Sunday afternoon in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal. It said no SANDF members had been killed but gave no further information about the incident.

“Both the deceased are Mozambican police members. Our police force and its SA counterpart are holding a joint meeting to establish the real causes that led to that incident,” Mozambique police spokesperson Juarse Martins told a local television channel.

Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi of the SANDF said the force had sent a team to the border area to get more information. He added that he was not aware of any similar incidents taking place in the area in the past.
Reuters

