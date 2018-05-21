KZN gets new police boss to tackle political killings

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been appointed as the acting head of the police in the volatile KwaZulu-Natal and immediately tasked with ending political killings in the province.

His elevation was announced on Monday by Police Minister Bheki Cele during an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting in Durban to discuss political killings in the province.

The Pietermaritzburg-born career policeman has built a reputation as a tough, determined and resilient officer. He has in the past headed the police’s Special Task Force and the forces’ air wing.

Ironically, Mkhwanazi took over from Cele as the SAPS’ acting head in 2011 when the then "General" Cele was forced to vacate his position after he was facing charges of misconduct after his alleged meddling in the R1.78 billion police headquarters lease deal.

Mkhwanazi was expected to be elevated to the SAPS top position but was surprisingly dumped by Zuma in favour of then little-known Ria Piyega. Now Mkhwanazi is taking over from another acting police commissioner‚ General Bheki Langa‚ who was appointed after the suspension of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mammonye Ngobeni over allegations that she had a "cosy relationship" with controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

Ngobeni has been on suspension for two years‚ which means the province can’t have a permanent police commissioner until her matter has been finalised.

Cele said they have discussed the elevation of Mkhwanazi with General Langa, who agreed to return to his former position. Cele said they have faith in Mkhwanazi to help bring an end to the ongoing political killings in KZN.

He said a permanent head of the police in KZN will only be appointed once the Lt-General Ngobeni disciplinary processes have been dealt with.