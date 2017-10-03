National

Patricia de Lille responds to JP Smith’s comments about ‘irregular’ upgrades

The mayor of Cape Town says she has received legal advice on what to do after the mayoral committee member allegedly made ‘malicious and defamatory remarks’

03 October 2017 - 09:21 Nashira Davids
Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has entered the ring to face off with mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

In a statement issued on Monday‚ De Lille said she had asked her lawyers about the "appropriate course of action" to take after Smith and members of the city’s Internal Investigations Unit allegedly made "malicious and defamatory remarks" about her.

"In the past week‚ various news articles have made reference to so-called ‘irregular’ security upgrades at my house done by a supplier appointed by the city following a risk analysis report by a special unit within the South African Police Service‚" she said.

De Lille claims she has proof that she paid for the renovations herself.

She criticised Smith, saying, "We all know that crime fighting is the responsibility of the [South African Police Service] under national government. JP Smith wants to play cowboys and crooks by releasing all kinds of statements that the Metro Police is responsible for fighting crime."

When contacted for comment‚ Smith said: "I’ve been asked by the [DA] party leadership not to respond."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Department of Transport at loggerheads with ...
National
2.
Public protector’s office floods in downpour
National
3.
Audit watchdog Irba had to prod KPMG in probe of ...
National
4.
Patricia de Lille responds to JP Smith’s comments ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.