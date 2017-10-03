Patricia de Lille responds to JP Smith’s comments about ‘irregular’ upgrades

"In the past week‚ various news articles have made reference to so-called ‘irregular’ security upgrades at my house done by a supplier appointed by the city following a risk analysis report by a special unit within the South African Police Service‚" she said.

De Lille claims she has proof that she paid for the renovations herself.

She criticised Smith, saying, "We all know that crime fighting is the responsibility of the [South African Police Service] under national government. JP Smith wants to play cowboys and crooks by releasing all kinds of statements that the Metro Police is responsible for fighting crime."

When contacted for comment‚ Smith said: "I’ve been asked by the [DA] party leadership not to respond."