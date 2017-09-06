Shaun Abrahams confirms investigation of leaked Gupta e-mails

Police are investigating leaked e-mails suggesting the Gupta family used their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win contracts and influence decisions, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams says.

On Wednesday, Abrahams made the comments to a parliamentary committee, in response to a question that his department could not take a position on the matter as it was still under investigation.

"The leaked e-mails need to be investigated," he said.

Both Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

Reuters