ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu wants public funding of political parties increased‚ saying the R150m shared proportionally among 12 parties represented in Parliament in this financial year is a "pittance". He presented this proposal on Wednesday at a closed meeting with chiefs whip from the opposition.

Mthembu also proposes that Parliament craft legislation to ensure transparency and public accountability in the private funding of parties.

His proposal marks a serious departure from the ANC’s previous stance on the matter‚ in which his predecessor, Stone Sizani, and Parliament successfully challenged an application in the Constitutional Court in 2015 that sought to force parties to disclose their private donors.

The ANC’s parliamentary boss says he will soon be tabling a motion in the National Assembly‚ calling for the establishment of a multi-party ad hoc committee to develop legislation and policies on increased public funding of political parties and regulations that allow public scrutiny of private donations.

Mthembu says his proposal stems from ANC national conference resolutions in Polokwane in 2007 and Mangaung in 2012 which, up to now, have not been acted on.

He wants his proposed ad hoc committee to conclude its work by December this year: "We are late‚ but better late than never‚" he says in response to the timing of his proposal.

The issue of private political funding has been on the agenda for years‚ with pressure groups arguing that secret donations to parties are a danger to democracy as they could allow undue influence on the affairs of political parties. The critics have also argued that anonymous party funding creates space for corruption to thrive.