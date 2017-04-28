National

Two research institutions withdraw criticism to save Eskom funding

28 April 2017 - 17:52 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK

Two prominent South African research institutions funded generously by Eskom have fallen silent in their criticism of the parastatal’s plans to procure nuclear power stations.

On Friday, the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism named them as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) at Stellenbosch University.

The CSIR fell silent after a secrecy-shrouded meeting earlier this year between acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and his counterpart at the CSIR‚ Dr Thulani Dlamini.

Correspondence seen by amaBhungane revealed that the CRSES withdrew criticism of Eskom’s nuclear plans‚ submitted for publication so as not to put its "significant funding" from Eskom at risk.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said in a statement on Friday that Eskom should be urgently summoned to appear before Parliament to account for allegations that it had "paid off anti-nuclear research groups".

Eskom‚ the CSIR and CRSES have denied that the parastatal attempted to muzzle the debate on nuclear and renewable energy.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Two research institutions withdraw criticism to ...
National
2.
Two new ‘clues’ about Homo naledi may create more ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
David Makhura pays tribute to Philip Kgosana
National
4.
Man in ‘sniper assassination plot’ to be kept in ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.