Two prominent South African research institutions funded generously by Eskom have fallen silent in their criticism of the parastatal’s plans to procure nuclear power stations.

On Friday, the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism named them as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) at Stellenbosch University.

The CSIR fell silent after a secrecy-shrouded meeting earlier this year between acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and his counterpart at the CSIR‚ Dr Thulani Dlamini.

Correspondence seen by amaBhungane revealed that the CRSES withdrew criticism of Eskom’s nuclear plans‚ submitted for publication so as not to put its "significant funding" from Eskom at risk.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said in a statement on Friday that Eskom should be urgently summoned to appear before Parliament to account for allegations that it had "paid off anti-nuclear research groups".

Eskom‚ the CSIR and CRSES have denied that the parastatal attempted to muzzle the debate on nuclear and renewable energy.

