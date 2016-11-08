SA’s economic crisis needs urgent action, says Mbeki
The former president says South Africa has not yet reached a tipping point, but social unrest is certain unless its economic crisis is addressed
thSA is trapped in an economic crisis which is a far cry from the period between 1999 and 2006, former president Thabo Mbeki said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 2016 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, Mbeki said although SA was in crisis, "fortunately we have not reached a tipping point", which the country should avoid at all cost.
"We must act now and do the right thing because time is not on our side," he said.
Mbeki said over the years, some "negative features" had emerged in the governing party which the organisation had recognised. These included the use of political power for personal enrichment.
He said a deeply disturbing result was the gradual loss of respect for and erosion of the authority of the state.
"This cannot but lead to social disorder and instability. It is a matter of common cause that our economy is experiencing great difficulty."
Mbeki said that in his 1999 state of the nation address he had remarked SA was on a growth path. In his 2006 state of the nation address he had said it was going to take time before poverty was eradicated but that there was optimism in the country.
"I’ve quoted statements I made 17 and 10 years ago.The statements spoke about hope and optimism about the future.
"However, the hard reality we face today is that our country is trapped in an economic crisis which has turned the age of hope into the age of despair," Mbeki said.
The country was experiencing slow economic growth and levels of unemployment remained high. The ANC had drifted away from ordinary working people, he said.
"The ANC has spoken out about such negative features within its own ranks."
He said this served to undermine the political authority of the ANC to discharge its responsibilities.
Mbeki said the country’s National Development Plan (NDP) was a correct vision to achieve economic growth but it needed an implementation plan.
"In this context, despite all its strengths, the NDP will remain a correct vision until a detailed plan is elaborated and implemented to achieve outcomes eloquently presented in the National Development Plan."
"A real challenge that we face … without co-operation (among government, labour and business), we are bound to fail," he said.
If the country did not address the problems it faced, the general crisis would deepen and become more intractable.
"It would be inevitable that social instability will increase and people will take to the streets. Widespread instability will lead to destruction of property and loss of life. We dare not forget what happened at Marikana in 2012."
He said people might think he was alarmist.
"I say we should err on the side of caution," Mbeki said.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.