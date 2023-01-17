Markets

JSE slips as investors consider SA’s problems

Economists see a 45% chance of a recession due to the cumulative effect of load-shedding and higher interest rates

17 January 2023 - 11:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed. The rand was firmer as investors digested various factors.

Locally, the government and Eskom are facing legal challenges over the ongoing power outages, while President Cyril Ramaphosa had to cancel his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos due to the electricity crisis...

