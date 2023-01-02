Positive factory data push European shares up in first 2023 sessions

Buoyant prices seen to be due to positive European factory data suggesting a rebound may be on the way
European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as eurozone manufacturing data suggested the worst has passed after a year marred by fears of recession as central banks hiked rates globally.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The automotive and parts sector gained 2.5% and luxury names such as LVMH and Kering added about 1.5% each.
“With 10-year bund yields above 2.50%, relaxed year-end trading and the probable drop in HICP inflation are raising hopes for an upbeat start into the year,” Commerzbank Research analysts said in a note, referring to the eurozone consumer prices inflation data due later this week.
An early indicator was data showing the downturn in eurozone manufacturing activity is likely to have passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers.
The STOXX 600 ended 2022 with sharp losses, driven by central banks’ aggressive policy tightening to rein in soaring prices, an economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine conflict that fanned inflationary pressures and growing concerns over Covid-19 cases in China.
Rate-sensitive technology stocks, among the worst-performing shares in 2022, rose 1.5% on the day, despite more hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB). Its president, Christine Lagarde, said eurozone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the central bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation.
Bond yields of Europe’s largest economy, Germany, dropped from their highest levels in more than a decade as investors braced for inflation data this week. Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% in 2023 and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but expects high energy prices to be the new normal.
The German DAX gained 1.0%, while other European exchanges also started the year on a positive note. The London and Dublin stock exchanges are closed for the New Year’s day holiday.
The energy sector added 1.3%, tracking firm crude prices.
Croatia rang in the new year with two historic changes, as the EU’s youngest member joined both the EU border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency.
Reuters
Positive factory data push European shares up in first 2023 sessions
Worst may be over for eurozone manufacturing, say analysts hopeful of a drop in inflation figures
