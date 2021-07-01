Markets

Market data — July 1 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

01 July 2021 - 23:50
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
JSE likely to start a new month on weaker footing
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes first half of 2021 with ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.